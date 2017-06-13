Issue 61, May 2017

Dan Tout
Neither Nationalists nor Universalists: Rex Ingamells and the Jindyworobaks
Ari Mattes
Antipodean Dream, Antipodean Nightmare: Spatial Ideology and Justin Kurzel’s Snowtown
Special Section: Unfinished Business: Apology Cultures in the Asia Pacific. Edited by Sue Kossew and Beatrice Trefalt
Sue Kossew and Beatrice Trefalt
Preface: Unfinished Business: Apology Cultures in the Asia Pacific
Tessa Morris-Suzuki
Introduction: Unfinished Business
Therese Davis
Warning Signals: Indigenous Remembrance and Futurity in Post-Apology Australia
Catriona Elder
Unfinished Business in (Post)Reconciliation Australia
Olivia Khoo
A Post-Apology Carceral Regime: Encountering Refugee Art in Australia
Sue Kossew
Revisiting the Haunted Past: Christine Piper’s After Darkness
Paul Muldoon
After Apology: the Remains of the Past
Beatrice Trefalt
Collecting Bones: Japanese Missions for the Repatriation of War Remains and the Unfinished Business of the Asia-Pacific War
Bridget Vincent
“Sorry, above All, that I can Make Nothing Right”: Public Apology in Judith Wright
Book Reviews
Tom Baily
Review of Artist at Work: Proximity of Art and Capitalism, by Bojana Kunst
Sam Dickson
Review of Mise en Scène and Film Style: From Classical Hollywood to New Media Art, by Adrian Martin
Ned Curthoys
Review of Australian Literature in the German Democratic Republic: Reading Through the Iron Curtain, edited by Nicole Moore and Christine Spittel
Therese Davis
Review of The Mother’s Day Protest and Other Fictocritical Essays, by Stephen Muecke
Emily Potter
Review of Eating the Ocean, by Elspeth Probyn