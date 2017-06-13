Issue 61, May 2017

Essays

Dan Tout
Neither Nationalists nor Universalists: Rex Ingamells and the Jindyworobaks

Ari Mattes
Antipodean Dream, Antipodean Nightmare: Spatial Ideology and Justin Kurzel’s Snowtown

Special Section: Unfinished Business: Apology Cultures in the Asia Pacific. Edited by Sue Kossew and Beatrice Trefalt

 

Sue Kossew and Beatrice Trefalt
Preface: Unfinished Business: Apology Cultures in the Asia Pacific

Tessa Morris-Suzuki
Introduction: Unfinished Business

Therese Davis
Warning Signals: Indigenous Remembrance and Futurity in Post-Apology Australia

Catriona Elder
Unfinished Business in (Post)Reconciliation Australia

Olivia Khoo
A Post-Apology Carceral Regime: Encountering Refugee Art in Australia

Sue Kossew
Revisiting the Haunted Past: Christine Piper’s After Darkness

Paul Muldoon
After Apology: the Remains of the Past

Beatrice Trefalt
Collecting Bones: Japanese Missions for the Repatriation of War Remains and the Unfinished Business of the Asia-Pacific War

Bridget Vincent
“Sorry, above All, that I can Make Nothing Right”: Public Apology in Judith Wright

Book Reviews

 

Tom Baily
Review of Artist at Work: Proximity of Art and Capitalism, by Bojana Kunst

Sam Dickson
Review of Mise en Scène and Film Style: From Classical Hollywood to New Media Art, by Adrian Martin

Ned Curthoys 
Review of Australian Literature in the German Democratic Republic: Reading Through the Iron Curtain, edited by Nicole Moore and Christine Spittel

Therese Davis
Review of The Mother’s Day Protest and Other Fictocritical Essays, by Stephen Muecke

Emily Potter 
Review of Eating the Ocean, by Elspeth Probyn

