Issue 62, November 2017

Natasha Fijn

Encountering the Horse: Initial Reactions of Aboriginal Australians to a Domesticated Animal

PDF | HTML

Binoy Kampmark

The Roz Ward Case: Reflections on Social Media, University Management and Free Speech

PDF | HTML

Special Section: Transnational Representations. Edited by Sarah Collins and Laetitia Nanquette

Bill Ashcroft

Transnation and the Postcolonial City

PDF | HTML

John Attridge

Houellebecq’s Occidentalism

PDF | HTML

Sarah Collins

The Political Aesthetics of Detachment: Modernism, Autonomy and the Idea of the Transnational

PDF | HTML

Michael Griffiths

Form, Frame and Allegory in Recent Transnational Short Fictions

PDF | HTML

Andrew Jakubowicz

Transnationalism in the Analysis of Global Refugee Movements: The Case of the Second World War Polish Hews in Shanghai

PDF | HTML

Peter Morgan

Between the World and the World: Civilisational Analysis in World Literature Studies

PDF | HTML

Laetitia Nanquette

The Circulation of Iranian Texts Around the World: the Appearance of a Transnational Iranian Publishing Industry

PDF | HTML