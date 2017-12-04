Issue 62, November 2017

Natasha Fijn
Encountering the Horse: Initial Reactions of Aboriginal Australians to a Domesticated Animal
Binoy Kampmark
The Roz Ward Case: Reflections on Social Media, University Management and Free Speech
Special Section: Transnational Representations. Edited by Sarah Collins and Laetitia Nanquette
Bill Ashcroft
Transnation and the Postcolonial City
John Attridge
Houellebecq’s Occidentalism
Sarah Collins
The Political Aesthetics of Detachment: Modernism, Autonomy and the Idea of the Transnational
Michael Griffiths
Form, Frame and Allegory in Recent Transnational Short Fictions
Andrew Jakubowicz
Transnationalism in the Analysis of Global Refugee Movements: The Case of the Second World War Polish Hews in Shanghai
Peter Morgan
Between the World and the World: Civilisational Analysis in World Literature Studies
Laetitia Nanquette
The Circulation of Iranian Texts Around the World: the Appearance of a Transnational Iranian Publishing Industry