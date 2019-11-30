Issue 65, November 2019

Prelims and Table of Contents: PDF

 

Essays

Thomas H. Ford and Justin Clemens
Barron Field’s Terra Nullius Operation

PDF | HTML

Kate Wright
Place Remembered: Unearthing Hidden Histories in Armidale Aboriginal Community Garden

PDF | HTML

Special Section: Science/Literature: the Interface

Jessica White and Clare Archer-Lean
Preface

PDF | HTML

Joshua Mostafa
In Search of Lost Time: Fiction, Archaeology and the Elusive Subject of Prehistory

PDF | HTML

Jessica White
Arboreal Beings: Reading to Redress Plant Blindness

PDF | HTML

Anna-Sophie Jürgens
The Matter of Fact: Science and Identity in Contemporary Australian Literature

PDF | HTML

 

Book Reviews

 

Karma Eddison-Cogan
Review of Tinkering: Australians Reinvent DIY Culture, by Katherine Wilson

PDF | HTML

Meg Brayshaw
Review of Like Nothing on This Earth: A Literary History of the Wheatbelt, by Tony Hughes-D’Aeth, and Suburban Space, the Novel and Australian Modernity, by Brigid Rooney

PDF | HTML

Erica Seccombe
Review of Coral Empire: Underwater Oceans, Colonial Tropics, Visual Modernity, by Anne Elias

PDF | HTML

 

