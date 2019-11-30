Issue 65, November 2019

Prelims and Table of Contents: PDF

Kate Wright

Place Remembered: Unearthing Hidden Histories in Armidale Aboriginal Community Garden

PDF | HTML

Special Section: Science/Literature: the Interface Jessica White and Clare Archer-Lean

Preface PDF | HTML Joshua Mostafa

In Search of Lost Time: Fiction, Archaeology and the Elusive Subject of Prehistory PDF | HTML Jessica White

Arboreal Beings: Reading to Redress Plant Blindness PDF | HTML Anna-Sophie Jürgens

The Matter of Fact: Science and Identity in Contemporary Australian Literature PDF | HTML Book Reviews

Karma Eddison-Cogan

Review of Tinkering: Australians Reinvent DIY Culture, by Katherine Wilson

PDF | HTML

Meg Brayshaw

Review of Like Nothing on This Earth: A Literary History of the Wheatbelt, by Tony Hughes-D’Aeth, and Suburban Space, the Novel and Australian Modernity, by Brigid Rooney

PDF | HTML

Erica Seccombe

Review of Coral Empire: Underwater Oceans, Colonial Tropics, Visual Modernity, by Anne Elias

PDF | HTML