Issue 65, November 2019

Prelims and Table of Contents: PDF
Kate Wright
Place Remembered: Unearthing Hidden Histories in Armidale Aboriginal Community Garden
Special Section: Science/Literature: the Interface
Jessica White and Clare Archer-Lean
Preface
Joshua Mostafa
In Search of Lost Time: Fiction, Archaeology and the Elusive Subject of Prehistory
Jessica White
Arboreal Beings: Reading to Redress Plant Blindness
Anna-Sophie Jürgens
The Matter of Fact: Science and Identity in Contemporary Australian Literature
Book Reviews
Karma Eddison-Cogan
Review of Tinkering: Australians Reinvent DIY Culture, by Katherine Wilson
Meg Brayshaw
Review of Like Nothing on This Earth: A Literary History of the Wheatbelt, by Tony Hughes-D’Aeth, and Suburban Space, the Novel and Australian Modernity, by Brigid Rooney
Erica Seccombe
Review of Coral Empire: Underwater Oceans, Colonial Tropics, Visual Modernity, by Anne Elias