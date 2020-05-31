Issue 66, May 2020

Prelims and Table of Contents: PDF

Alexandra Dane

Eligibility, Access and the Laws of Literary Prizes

PDF | HTML

Forum: Cryptocurrency and the Intelligence of the Humanities Monique Rooney

Introduction: Morphing Crypt PDF | HTML Catherine Malabou

Cryptocurrencies: Anarchist Turn or Strengthening of Surveillance Capitalism? From Bitcoin to Libra PDF | HTML Justin Clemens

In the State of Nature Nothing Will Be Lost PDF | HTML Fiona Allon

In the Name of the System PDF | HTML Julian Murphet

block/supply/chain PDF | HTML Timothy Erik Ström

Abstracting Money: Cryptocurrencies, Cybernetics and Contradictions PDF | HTML David Blaazer

Bitcoin in the Longue Durée: Money, the State and Cryptocurrency PDF | HTML Mary Mellor

Bitcoin and the Myths of Neoliberalism PDF | HTML Benjamin Noys

Stable Dematerialisations: The Dialectics of Bitcoin PDF | HTML Jonathan Beller

Economic Media: Crypto and The Myth of Total Liquidity PDF | HTML Todd Mei

Cryptocurrency: Kneeling Before Speculation PDF | HTML Ellie Rennie

The Challenges of Distributed Administrative Systems PDF | HTML Melissa Hardie

Epistemology of a Pleat: Blockchain, Feminism, Charlie’s Angels PDF | HTML Book Reviews

Michelle Arrow

Review of Gender Violence in Australia: Historical Perspectives, edited by Alana Piper and Ana Stevenson

PDF | HTML

David Blaazer

Review of Money: Myths Truths and Alternatives, by Mary Mellor, and Digital Cash: The Unknown History of the Anarchists, Utopians, and Technologists who Built Cryptocurrency, by Finn Brunton

PDF | HTML

Benjamin Kahan

Review of Categorically Famous: Literary Celebrity and Sexual Liberation in 1960s America, by Guy Davidson

PDF | HTML

Benjamin Nickl

Review of Indigenous Transnationalism: Alexis Wright’s Carpentaria, edited by Lynda Ng

PDF | HTML

Gillian Russell

Review of The Good University: What Universities Actually Do and Why it’s Time for Radical Change, by Raewyn Connell

PDF | HTML