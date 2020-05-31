Issue 66, May 2020

Prelims and Table of Contents: PDF
Alexandra Dane
Eligibility, Access and the Laws of Literary Prizes
Forum: Cryptocurrency and the Intelligence of the Humanities
Monique Rooney
Introduction: Morphing Crypt
Catherine Malabou
Cryptocurrencies: Anarchist Turn or Strengthening of Surveillance Capitalism? From Bitcoin to Libra
Justin Clemens
In the State of Nature Nothing Will Be Lost
Fiona Allon
In the Name of the System
Julian Murphet
block/supply/chain
Timothy Erik Ström
Abstracting Money: Cryptocurrencies, Cybernetics and Contradictions
David Blaazer
Bitcoin in the Longue Durée: Money, the State and Cryptocurrency
Mary Mellor
Bitcoin and the Myths of Neoliberalism
Benjamin Noys
Stable Dematerialisations: The Dialectics of Bitcoin
Jonathan Beller
Economic Media: Crypto and The Myth of Total Liquidity
Todd Mei
Cryptocurrency: Kneeling Before Speculation
Ellie Rennie
The Challenges of Distributed Administrative Systems
Melissa Hardie
Epistemology of a Pleat: Blockchain, Feminism, Charlie’s Angels
Book Reviews
Michelle Arrow
Review of Gender Violence in Australia: Historical Perspectives, edited by Alana Piper and Ana Stevenson
David Blaazer
Review of Money: Myths Truths and Alternatives, by Mary Mellor, and Digital Cash: The Unknown History of the Anarchists, Utopians, and Technologists who Built Cryptocurrency, by Finn Brunton
Benjamin Kahan
Review of Categorically Famous: Literary Celebrity and Sexual Liberation in 1960s America, by Guy Davidson
Benjamin Nickl
Review of Indigenous Transnationalism: Alexis Wright’s Carpentaria, edited by Lynda Ng
Gillian Russell
Review of The Good University: What Universities Actually Do and Why it’s Time for Radical Change, by Raewyn Connell