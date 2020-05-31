Issue 66, May 2020

Special Section: The Conventions and Regulation of Book Culture

Millicent Weber and Alexandra Dane
Introduction

Brigid Magner and Tracy O’Shaughnessy
Monstering the Midlist: Implications for Author Income and Publishing Sustainability

Emmett Stinson
Short Story Collections, Cultural Value, and the Australian Market for Books

Caylee Tierney
An Intricate Web: Unweaving Strands of Convention in Children’s Fantasy Series by Australians

Mark Davis
Five Processes in the Platformisation of Cultural Production: Amazon and its Publishing Ecosystem

Katherine Day
Fair’s Fair (Except When It Isn’t): The Effectiveness of Fair Dealing in the Australian Publishing Industry

Alexandra Dane
Eligibility, Access and the Laws of Literary Prizes

Forum: Cryptocurrency and the Intelligence of the Humanities

Monique Rooney
Introduction: Morphing Crypt

Catherine Malabou
Cryptocurrencies: Anarchist Turn or Strengthening of Surveillance Capitalism? From Bitcoin to Libra

Justin Clemens
In the State of Nature Nothing Will Be Lost

Fiona Allon
In the Name of the System

Julian Murphet
block/supply/chain

Timothy Erik Ström
Abstracting Money: Cryptocurrencies, Cybernetics and Contradictions

David Blaazer
Bitcoin in the Longue Durée: Money, the State and Cryptocurrency

Mary Mellor
Bitcoin and the Myths of Neoliberalism

Benjamin Noys
Stable Dematerialisations: The Dialectics of Bitcoin

Jonathan Beller
Economic Media: Crypto and The Myth of Total Liquidity

Todd Mei
Cryptocurrency: Kneeling Before Speculation

Ellie Rennie
The Challenges of Distributed Administrative Systems

Melissa Hardie
Epistemology of a Pleat: Blockchain, Feminism, Charlie’s Angels

Book Reviews

 

Michelle Arrow
Review of Gender Violence in Australia: Historical Perspectives, edited by Alana Piper and Ana Stevenson

David Blaazer
Review of Money: Myths Truths and Alternatives, by Mary Mellor, and Digital Cash: The Unknown History of the Anarchists, Utopians, and Technologists who Built Cryptocurrency, by Finn Brunton

Benjamin Kahan
Review of Categorically Famous: Literary Celebrity and Sexual Liberation in 1960s America, by Guy Davidson

Benjamin Nickl
Review of Indigenous Transnationalism: Alexis Wright’s Carpentaria, edited by Lynda Ng

Gillian Russell
Review of The Good University: What Universities Actually Do and Why it’s Time for Radical Change, by Raewyn Connell

