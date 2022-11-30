Introduction to Seventy Years of Four Minutes, Thirty-three Seconds

© all rights reserved. Printer friendly PDF version.

On 29 August 1952 the pianist David Tudor sat at a piano on the stage of Maverick Concert Hall, Hurley, New York, to perform a piece composed by John Cage that had been four years in the making. As Kyle Gann describes it,

Tudor sat down at the piano on the small raised wooden stage, closed the keyboard lid over the keys, and looked at a stopwatch. Twice in the next four minutes he raised the lid up and lowered it again, careful to make no audible sound, although at the same time he was turning pages of the music, which were devoid of notes. After four minutes and thirty-three seconds had passed, Tudor rose to receive applause—and thus was premiered one of the most controversial, inspiring, surprising, infamous, perplexing and influential musical works since Igor Stravinsky’s Le sacre du printemps. (Kyle Gann, No Such Thing as Silence: John Cage’s 4’33”, 2-3).