Issue 70, November 2022

Special Section: Seventy Years of Four Minutes, Thirty-three Seconds (4’33”)

Monique Rooney

Introduction

PDF | HTML

Shayne Bowden

The Odd Silent Shot

PDF | HTML

Rachel Campbell and James Hazel Maher

The Vitality and Counter-Pedagogy of Cage in the Conservatoire

PDF | HTML

Kim Cunio

4’33”

PDF | HTML

Dieter Daniels

Silence Expanded (No.2): The Legacy of 4’33” and of 0’00”

PDF | HTML

Richard Elliott

‘The Most Annoying Noise of All Time’

PDF | HTML

Daniel Fishkin

Tinnitus Journal, or The Problem with Listening to Yourself

PDF | HTML

Mack Hagood

Cage’s Echoes of the Anechoic

PDF | HTML

Peter Jaeger

The Secret and Unknown Histories of John and His Friends

PDF | HTML

Douglas Kahn

Don’t Think About It

PDF | HTML

Caleb Kelly

Not Quite Sound: Silence in the Gallery

PDF | HTML

Sally Macarthur

The Violence of Silence and 4’33”

PDF | HTML

Julian Murphet

John Cage and 4’33”

PDF | HTML

David Toop

4’33”, Ancient Chinese Philosophy and Aesthetics

PDF | HTML

Shelley Trower

Barking, Clocks, and the Printer: Accidental Sounds in Oral History

PDF | HTML

Stephen Whittington

The Seriocomedy of Silence

PDF | HTML

Book Reviews