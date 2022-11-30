Issue 70, November 2022

Special Section: Seventy Years of Four Minutes, Thirty-three Seconds (4’33”)
Monique Rooney
Introduction
Shayne Bowden
The Odd Silent Shot
Rachel Campbell and James Hazel Maher
The Vitality and Counter-Pedagogy of Cage in the Conservatoire
Kim Cunio
4’33”
Dieter Daniels
Silence Expanded (No.2): The Legacy of 4’33” and of 0’00”
Richard Elliott
‘The Most Annoying Noise of All Time’
Daniel Fishkin
Tinnitus Journal, or The Problem with Listening to Yourself
Mack Hagood
Cage’s Echoes of the Anechoic
Peter Jaeger
The Secret and Unknown Histories of John and His Friends
Douglas Kahn
Don’t Think About It
Caleb Kelly
Not Quite Sound: Silence in the Gallery
Sally Macarthur
The Violence of Silence and 4’33”
Julian Murphet
John Cage and 4’33”
David Toop
4’33”, Ancient Chinese Philosophy and Aesthetics
Shelley Trower
Barking, Clocks, and the Printer: Accidental Sounds in Oral History
Stephen Whittington
The Seriocomedy of Silence
Book Reviews
Guy Davidson
Review of Flutter Echo, by David Toop
Gevort Hartoonian
Review of Truth and Lies in Architecture, by Richard Francis-Jones