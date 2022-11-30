Issue 70, November 2022

Essay

Alison Walker
From Content to Context: Considering Embodied Implications for Film Sound Practitioners

Special Section: Seventy Years of Four Minutes, Thirty-three Seconds (4’33”)

 

Monique Rooney
Introduction

Shayne Bowden
The Odd Silent Shot

Rachel Campbell and James Hazel Maher
The Vitality and Counter-Pedagogy of Cage in the Conservatoire

Kim Cunio
4’33”

Dieter Daniels
Silence Expanded (No.2): The Legacy of 4’33” and of 0’00”

Richard Elliott
‘The Most Annoying Noise of All Time’

Daniel Fishkin
Tinnitus Journal, or The Problem with Listening to Yourself

Mack Hagood
Cage’s Echoes of the Anechoic

Peter Jaeger
The Secret and Unknown Histories of John and His Friends

Douglas Kahn
Don’t Think About It

Caleb Kelly
Not Quite Sound: Silence in the Gallery

Sally Macarthur
The Violence of Silence and 4’33”

Julian Murphet
John Cage and 4’33”

David Toop
4’33”, Ancient Chinese Philosophy and Aesthetics

Shelley Trower
Barking, Clocks, and the Printer: Accidental Sounds in Oral History

Stephen Whittington
The Seriocomedy of Silence

Book Reviews

 

Guy Davidson
Review of Flutter Echo, by David Toop

Gevort Hartoonian
Review of Truth and Lies in Architecture, by Richard Francis-Jones

