Issue 71, May 2023

Essay

Rachel Fetherston, Emily Potter, Kelly Miller and Devin Bowles 
Seeking Greener Pages: An Analysis of Reader Response to Australian Eco-Crime Fiction

Special Forum: On Intergenerational Justice

 

Monique Rooney
Introduction: On Intergenerational Justice

John Frow
On Intergenerational Justice

Fiona Allon
The Injustice of Inherited Wealth

Danielle Celermajer
Intergenerational Multispecies Justice: No Longer a Leap Elsewhere

Amelia Dale
Nothing’s More Precious Than a Hole in the Ground

Thomas H. Ford
Intergenerationality, for John Frow

Barbara Holloway
Mixed Blessings: Narratives of Inheritance in Farming and Writing

Alexandra Kingston-Reese
Redeemable Plots

Julieanne Lamond
Dead Horse Gap: Intergenerational Justice and the Culling of Horses in the Australian Alps

Nicole Rogers
Intergenerational Climate Justice in the Courtroom

