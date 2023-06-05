Issue 71, May 2023
Monique Rooney
Introduction: On Intergenerational Justice
John Frow
On Intergenerational Justice
Fiona Allon
The Injustice of Inherited Wealth
Danielle Celermajer
Intergenerational Multispecies Justice: No Longer a Leap Elsewhere
Amelia Dale
Nothing’s More Precious Than a Hole in the Ground
Thomas H. Ford
Intergenerationality, for John Frow
Barbara Holloway
Mixed Blessings: Narratives of Inheritance in Farming and Writing
Alexandra Kingston-Reese
Redeemable Plots
Julieanne Lamond
Dead Horse Gap: Intergenerational Justice and the Culling of Horses in the Australian Alps
Nicole Rogers
Intergenerational Climate Justice in the Courtroom