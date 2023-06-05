Issue 71, May 2023

Monique Rooney

Introduction: On Intergenerational Justice

John Frow

On Intergenerational Justice

Fiona Allon

The Injustice of Inherited Wealth

Danielle Celermajer

Intergenerational Multispecies Justice: No Longer a Leap Elsewhere

Amelia Dale

Nothing’s More Precious Than a Hole in the Ground

Thomas H. Ford

Intergenerationality, for John Frow

Barbara Holloway

Mixed Blessings: Narratives of Inheritance in Farming and Writing

Alexandra Kingston-Reese

Redeemable Plots

Julieanne Lamond

Dead Horse Gap: Intergenerational Justice and the Culling of Horses in the Australian Alps

Nicole Rogers

Intergenerational Climate Justice in the Courtroom

